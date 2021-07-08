Exciting development opportunity in Linlithgow

This computer-generated image shows the vision for the project.

The garden annex development is on the market currently at offers over £120,000.

The plot is being sold with full listed building and planning consent for the creation of a two-bedroom ground floor annex.

It is part new-build and part conversion within West Port House.

This computer-generated image shows the vision for the project, however the purchaser has the opportunity to put their own stamp on this development.

West Port House is an historic Grade A listed building dating from 1598. It was owned by the Hamilton family for over 400 years before being transformed by Equity Bridge Property Ltd in 2017.

The company invested heavily in the fabric of the building, making key repairs to the stonework and roof.

Listed building approval was granted to upgrade windows to double glazed timber sash and case, internally insulating all external walls and connecting the house to mains gas, enabling the installation of gas central heating.

Speaking about this potentially exciting development opportunity, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “The Garden Annex will comprise an entrance hall with skylight, utility room, two double bedrooms, large bathroom, bright lounge with a vaulted ceiling and cozy kitchen featuring a stone fireplace.

This computer-generated image shows the vision for the project, however the purchaser has the opportunity to put their own stamp on this development.

“Externally the Garden Annex boasts a large patio area off the lounge and the rear bedroom has patio doors onto a private garden area.

“There is one allocated parking space outside West Port House, with the potential to park a further vehicle in front of the Garden Annex.”

The property features potential for glazed pergola or retractable cover for rear patio, as well as possible underfloor heating.

The spokesperson added: “We will provide the successful purchaser with an introduction to key professionals with experience working on West Port House including our stone-mason who has done all of the stone repairs and renewals.

"The plot comes with access to mains gas, mains water, mains sewage and electricity on-site but the purchaser must arrange all connections.”