Late Victorian Bo'ness home ready to be brought into 21st century

Strathairly, 49 Dean Road, Bo’ness.

The unique three bedroom semi-detached property at 48 Dean Road was built in 1905 and is perfect for a car enthusiast as it features a large driveway with fully enclosed yard, a generous detached garage with inspection pit, workshop and cellar.

It also includes a spacious living room with feature fireplace, a newly installed shower wet room and of course given it’s age – high ceilings and period features.

Speaking about Strathairly, for sale at offers over £250,000, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is indeed a rare opportunity to stake your claim on a treasured piece of Bo'ness history. Shortly after opening his Bo’ness practice, Matt Steele designed this double cottage style property for a Mr William Gardner in 1905. The double cottage is noted for its feature bay windows and dormers.

“Sitting proudly on a generous north/south facing plot, this handsome ‘double cottage’ style property will surely strike up appeal with a broad range of buyers due the property’s unique heritage, potential, and its hugely generous detached garage and workshop.

“The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance vestibule or porch, spacious hallway, generous living room with feature fireplace and bay window, a newly installed shower wet room, dining room and kitchen.

“Upstairs, the layout extends to a bathroom, situated on the half landing, and three bedrooms – two king size and one child’s bedroom.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “To the front, Strathairly offers a well maintained front garden and driveway, leading up to a gated yard which has parking space for two or three cars.

Bathroom

“Situated next to the hugely impressive garage – with workshop, inspection pit and cellar – there is a neat and tidy south facing garden which is laid to lawn and is very private.

"Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.”

To view this Bo’ness property, call 01506 828282.

Kitchen.