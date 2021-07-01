Leafy three bedroom detached cottage near Linlithgow for sale

Inside Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun, which is on the market at offers over £330,000.

Annlea Cottage, Woolstoun, is on the market at offers over £330,000.

The stone-built cottage dating from around 1920, has period features, bay window and a wood burning stove. The property also features a generous principal bedroom with built-in wardrobe space and and en- suite bathroom, two spacious and versatile reception rooms,and a private and level back garden laid to lawn, fully enclosed, with patio.

Speaking about Annlea Cottage, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Within easy reach of the M9, sense the stress slip away as you arrive at the tiny hamlet of Woolstoun, where a handful of attractive homes are tucked away from the main road behind mature trees and hedges.

Bathroom.

“Perfectly peaceful, park up on the private tarmac driveway before heading through the stone-fronted cottage entrance to the hallway.

“Returning from a countryside walk, step onto the hardy tiled porch floor, easy to clean down, and the perfect entrance for outdoor enthusiast or dog walker.

"Continue through to the T-shaped hallway where the gorgeous wooden floors add a touch of rustic charm to the cottage.”

Taking the journey through the property, the spokesperson added: “In counterbalance to the traditional cottage entrance and rustic flooring, the bright white kitchen has a modern feel, with a good amount of space for appliances, and fitted with lots of cupboards and drawers, topped with laminate worktops offering plenty of preparation space.

One of the bedrooms.

“ Follow the flow past the bathroom, and the two bedrooms before taking the staircase up to the first floor and take a tour of the main bedroom. Light, peaceful and utterly private, this bedroom draws in light from windows to both sides.

"Soak up views out over the leafy road and surrounding countryside from either. The room further benefits from generous storage space and an en-suite bathroom.”

To view Annlea Cottage, call 01506 828282