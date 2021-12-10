Linlithgow home full of potential with stunning views of town

5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow, EH49

On the market at offers over £300,000, our latest property of the week in conjunction with Paul Rolfe Estate Agents - 5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow - features an impressive sized lounge with bay window, open fireplaces and potential to add value.

The C-listed building was built in 1870 and is within the Upper Linlithgow and Union Canal conservation area.

This substantial accommodation over two Levels covers 155sqm/ 1,650sqft and is an excellent opportunity to add significant value if refurbished to a high standard. It offers picturesque views over Linlithgow and beyond.

Inside the property.

A spokesperson for selling agent Paul Rolfe Estate Agents, said: “An exciting and intriguing addition to the Linlithgow market, this desirable fixer upper offers so much potential, and post refurbishment would be a fabulous home with a hugely admired address.

“The accommodation is positioned over two levels.

"With the first floor consisting of an entrance porch, a three section hallway, kitchen, bathroom, two generous king-size bedrooms, spacious lounge with a bay window and a large walk-in storage cupboard.

“It also features a dining room or fifth bedroom.

The property offers stunning views of Linlithgow.

"Upstairs, the property offers two dual aspect king-size bedrooms which are bright and airy.

“Fine views are afforded from the front elevation, which overlook the Linlithgow skyline.

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.”

The property is in the Low Port Primary and Linlithgow Academy catchment areas, and is less than five minutes walk from the train station.

Please contact the selling agent for items, fixtures and fittings included in the sale.

The floor plan, description and brochure are intended as a guide only. All prospective buyers are recommended to carry out due diligence before proceeding to make an offer.

The home at 5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow comes under Council Tax Band E and EER Band D.