Linlithgow home with stunning views of town and potential

The view from the living room at 5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow.

On the market at offers over £300,000, 5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow, features an impressive sized lounge with bay window, open fireplaces and potential to add value.

The C-listed building was built in 1870 and is within the Upper Linlithgow and Union Canal conservation area.

A spokesperson for selling agent Paul Rolfe Estate Agents, said: “An exciting and intriguing addition to the Linlithgow market, this desirable fixer upper offers so much potential, and post refurbishment would be a fabulous home with a hugely admired address.

5 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow.

“The accommodation is positioned over two levels.

"With the first floor consisting of an entrance porch, a three section hallway, kitchen, bathroom, two generous king-size bedrooms, spacious lounge with a bay window and a large walk-in storage cupboard.

“It also features a dining room or fifth bedroom.

"Upstairs, the property offers two dual aspect king-size bedrooms which are bright and airy.

The living room.

“Fine views are afforded from the front elevation, which overlook the Linlithgow skyline.

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.”

The property is in the Low Port Primary and Linlithgow Academy catchment areas, and is less than five minutes walk from the train station.