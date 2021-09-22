Lochside Linlithgow home on the market

The property at 7 Whitten Lane, Linlithgow, is right next to the picturesque Linlithgow Loch.

Raring for a change of scene? Tucked away in relative tranquillity, yet conveniently situated in the heart of Linlithgow, this attractive detached home, with garden and driveway, will strike great appeal with a broad range of buyers due to its beautiful waterside location.

On the market at offers over £525,000, 7 Whitten Lane also features three bathrooms, double glazing and a fully enclosed, suntrap east-west facing garden.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Discover a bright and airy, roomy three bedroom property with a homely-feel, in a prime town centre location a short distance from the city, the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.

The kitchen at 7 Whitten Lane, Linlithgow.

“Proudly situated next to open expanse of Linlithgow L och, this wonderful family property capitalises on its waterside location, offering an excellent vista towards Linlithgow Palace and St. Michael’s C hurch.

“Park up on the private driveway, next to the detached garage, and soak up the highly convenient yet tranquil locale on offer.

“Step into the generous entrance hallway, serviced by a stylish WC, perfect for guests when you are entertaining. Slip through the door on your right and you will enter the spacious dual aspect living room with two broad windows allowing natural light to pour in.

“Follow the flow through to the spacious, and bright, open plan kitchen/dining area which offers more than enough space for day-to-day cooking and eating – have a peek through the door to your left and enter the magnificent conservatory.

The conservatory.

"In this brightly lit space, broad double-glazed windows overlook the fully enclosed leafy garden, with the calm water of the loch visible just over the hedge.

“Take the staircase all the way up to the first floor, emerging onto a spacious landing, where you will find three roomy bedrooms brightly lit by Velux windows.

"Continue along to your right to discover the main bedroom, featuring a a newly installed en-suite shower room.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.