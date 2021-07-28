Luxury five bedroom home near Linlithgow on the market at offers over £1.6m

Plot 5C Pardovan Holdings, Linlithgow, on the market now at offers over £1.6m.

Plot 5C Pardovan Holdings, Linlithgow is in a development of luxury detached homes just outside Linlithgow. The property also includes four good sized reception rooms, high-end fixtures and fittings, a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and integrated BOSCH appliances, and an integrated SONOS sound system.

Taking a virtual tour of this incredible modern home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “A light and spacious reception hallway with generous built-in storage leads into a statement open plan living space comprising of a formal living room with a centrepiece multi-fuel stove and a dining kitchen.“Effortless entry and exit to south facing garden is afforded in every reception room on the ground floor.

“This large, open space featuring a designer kitchen, quality BOSCH and NEFF integrated appliances and a breakfast bar provides the perfect flexible space to fit around your lifestyle.

The living room.

“Opposite, a separate family room is equally generous in size and is accessedfrom the hallway, offering large statement windows, allowing natural light toflood in. A shower room WC and utility room, accessible from the inner hallway complete this floor.

“On the first floor, accessed via the staircase, there is a magnificent gallerylanding that features a stunning private outdoor space in the form of a large balcony offering views over the surrounding countryside.

“From here the five spacious king-size bedrooms can be accessed. The principal bedroom features two private dressing rooms, another balcony, and an en-suite bath and shower room.

"The remaining bedrooms benefit from having an en-suite shower room and agenerous amount of built-in storage space.

The kitchen inside Plot 5C Pardovan Holdings, Linlithgow.

"The main family bathroom is both stylish and contemporary in design.

“In addition to the main accommodation, above the detached triple garage, thereis a self-contained apartment with the layout extending to a double bedroom,shower room and a kitchen/living area.”