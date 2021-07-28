Luxury five bedroom home near Linlithgow on the market at offers over £1.6m
A stunning home featuring five king size en-suite bedrooms and a triple garage with a self contained flat, is our latest property of the week, in conjunction with Paul Rolfe Estate Agents.
Plot 5C Pardovan Holdings, Linlithgow is in a development of luxury detached homes just outside Linlithgow. The property also includes four good sized reception rooms, high-end fixtures and fittings, a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and integrated BOSCH appliances, and an integrated SONOS sound system.
Taking a virtual tour of this incredible modern home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “A light and spacious reception hallway with generous built-in storage leads into a statement open plan living space comprising of a formal living room with a centrepiece multi-fuel stove and a dining kitchen.“Effortless entry and exit to south facing garden is afforded in every reception room on the ground floor.
“This large, open space featuring a designer kitchen, quality BOSCH and NEFF integrated appliances and a breakfast bar provides the perfect flexible space to fit around your lifestyle.
“Opposite, a separate family room is equally generous in size and is accessedfrom the hallway, offering large statement windows, allowing natural light toflood in. A shower room WC and utility room, accessible from the inner hallway complete this floor.
“On the first floor, accessed via the staircase, there is a magnificent gallerylanding that features a stunning private outdoor space in the form of a large balcony offering views over the surrounding countryside.
“From here the five spacious king-size bedrooms can be accessed. The principal bedroom features two private dressing rooms, another balcony, and an en-suite bath and shower room.
"The remaining bedrooms benefit from having an en-suite shower room and agenerous amount of built-in storage space.
"The main family bathroom is both stylish and contemporary in design.
“In addition to the main accommodation, above the detached triple garage, thereis a self-contained apartment with the layout extending to a double bedroom,shower room and a kitchen/living area.”
To view this property, call 01506 828282.