Luxury Linlithgow five bedroom home

6 Dyers Drive, Linlithgow.

On the market at offers over £675,000, 6 Dyers Drive features an upgraded kitchen with top of the range spec, a double garage with automatic doorand a fully enclosed south west facing garden.

Speaking about the Queenswood property, which was built in 2020, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Discover a bright and airy, freshly decorated five bedroom property with a luxury-feel, in a prime location offering quick access to the M9 eastbound; the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.

"Entry is via glazed porch before you step on the lovely Amtico flooring of the generous bright hallway, serviced by a wheelchair friendly WC and cloakroom – perfect for storing shoes, school bags and coats.

The kitchen inside 6 Dyers Drive, Linlithgow.

"Take a right, through the double doors, and you will enter the roomy lounge with crisp white walls, three broad windows offer pleasant views of the development and flood the room brilliantly with natural light. This spacious room would be the ideal formal entertaining space.

“Opposite the lounge, follow the flow through into the magnificent open plan kitchen/living area – a truly commodious, versatile, and bright day-to-day living space, well-suited to modern family living.

"The room measures an impressive 40sqm, and viewing is essential to appreciate the sheer quality and size of the space on offer.”

The property also includes four generous king-size bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus a fifth bedroom/ study and a large and well-equipped utility room.

6 Dyers Drive, Linlithgow.

The spokesperson added: “Luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, suntrap garden beckons.

“The fully surrounding timber fencing creates a lovely courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth. There is a patio where you can soak up the sun all day long; as well as a large grass lawn ideal for child’s play.

"To the front, an immaculate driveway provides ample parking for two cars.”

For more information and to view this property, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282.

The living room.