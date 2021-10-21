Luxury Linlithgow flat for sale

The bathroom.

On the market currently at offers over £185,000, 2 Canal Court, Threemiletown, features two large king-size bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space, plus an en-suite shower room. It also has a private back garden with decking, a private driveway, quality wooden flooring and newly laid carpets.

Speaking about the property in more detail, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is a well presented, and inviting semi-rural starter home with private outdoor living space and quick access to countryside walks – an ideal property for an outdoorsy young couple.

“Step through into the large entrance porch, the perfect space for stashing coats and shoes, before entering the main hallway.

2 Canal Court, Threemiletown, Linlithgow.

Follow the flow through to the bright and airy open plan living space, where sliding doors lead out into the garden, and a carefully placed partition wall separates the kitchen from the living room.

"This is room is perfect for entertaining throughout the year, and in summer enjoy BBQs on the decking long into the evening.

“Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary finish, this lovely kitchen comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as soft high quality integrated appliances and under-counter lighting.

“Navigate yourself through the main bedroom, talking a glimpse of the luxurious fully tiled bathroom en-route.

High Specification Kitchen with SMEG Range Cooker.

"The main bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobe space and a tiled en-suite shower room. A second comfortable double bedroom also reaps the benefits of integrated storage space.

“Shoes on; head outside and soak up the sunshine in the wonderfully private, fully enclosed, back garden with decking.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.