Property of the week: Apartment in former Linlithgow school building

The kitchen at 6 Old School Court, Linlithgow.

Situated in a sought after leafy development with a private residents’ car park, 6 Old School Court, Linlithgow also features a fully enclosed and elevated private garden.

Taking a virtual tour of the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “The recently installed contemporary kitchen forms a perfectly practical preparation, cooking and eating space.

"Formed around an impressive central island, which doubles as a breakfast bar, high quality granite worktops sit above the units, with a splashback adorning all three walls.

The bathroom inside 6 Old School Court, Linlithgow.

"Clever storage units provide plentiful space for pots, pans, plates and all the culinary essentials. Built-in appliances include a washer/dryer, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a NEFF electric fan oven with gas hob.

“Keep your senses invigorated with fresh air by opening the double doors, which lead out to the sun terrace.

"Navigate yourself back through to hallway before entering the spacious second bedroom, adorned by a high ceilings, where two full height sash and case windows allow natural light to pour in.

"The principal bedroom is even more generous in size, and further benefits from having built-in wardrobe space.

6 Old School Court, Linlithgow.

"The main bedroom is serviced by a Jack and Jill tiled shower room which has been recently renovated to a high standard with quality fittings installed.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “The elevated private garden offers the perfect sanctuary to relax and unwind. The terrace is large enough to accommodate lots of plant plots and a full-size garden table and chairs.

"The surrounding stone-built wall gives the garden a wonderful courtyard feel.”

To view this property, call 01506 335041.

6 Old School Court, Linlithgow.