Property of the week- Top floor Linlithgow apartment ideal for first time buyers

The stunning kitchen at 29 Broomyhill Place.

Ideal for first time buyers, 29 Broomyhill Place is on the market at offers over £175,000. This spacious apartment, in immaculate condition with good storage space, was built in 2006 and received all 1’s in the Home Buyers Report.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: "This larger style two-bedroom top floor apartment is positioned in a hugely sought-after development, has its own private parking space, and further benefits from quick access to Linlithgow town centre a short stroll away.”

The spokesperson added: “Prompt viewing is recommended to be within a chance of acquiring this excellent top floor apartment situated in leafy Linlithgow Bridge.

One of the bedrooms at 29 Broomyhill Place, Linlithgow.

"Built by Miller Homes in 2006, this trendy two-bedroom property would be ideal for a first time buyer, as it benefits from a highly convenient position, and comes to the market in move-in condition.

“A fabulous property in all respects, highlights include a contemporary bathroom, spacious kitchen/diner with built-in appliances, Juliet balcony in the living room, built-in wardrobes in both bedrooms and lots of storage space.

“Every apartment has its own allocated parking space and there is a shared bicycle shed located within communal garden grounds, visitor parking spaces are plentiful.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The living room.

The bathroom.