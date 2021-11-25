Three bedroom Linlithgow property on the market

7 Highfield Avenue, Linlithgow is currently on the market at offers over £240,000.

Situated in a highly sought-after leafy area close to Linlithgow Town Centre, 7 Highfield Avenue presents an excellent opportunity to improve and add value if refurbished to a high standard.

On the market at offers over £240,000, the property, which was built in 1962, features a large west facing garden, detached single garage, a driveway, open plan living space and good bedroom sizes.

It is also positioned on a well-kept spacious garden plot with front and back gardens

The open plan living space.

Speaking about 7 Highfield Avenue, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Offering excellent potential, this well-proportioned home with its sun trap west facing garden, is situated in a peaceful and leafy locale where properties very seldom change hands.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a lovely fixer-upper house in a very desirable area close to the town centre and is within easy walking distance of local schooling, prompt inspection is advised.

Stepping inside the property, the spokesperson said: “The accommodation is set over two floors with the ground floor layout consisting of an open plan living room leading into the dining room, a kitchen and utility room with external access.

“Upstairs, the first floor comfortably hosts three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The kitchen.

"There is a generous amount of built-in wardrobe space in two of the bedrooms.”

The property also features gas central heating and double glazing, as well as a partially floored loft with pull down ladder.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Externally the property sits on well-kept mature garden plot, which is west facing, with the back garden largely laid to lawn – making it ideal for child’s play.

"A long driveway provides ample car parking space.

One of the three bedrooms.

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only."

The property is also in the catchment area for Linlithgow Academy, and is a 15 minute walk from Linlithgow Train Station.

To view this property, call 01506 828282.