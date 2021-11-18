Three bedroom terraced Bo'ness home for sale

The high quality contemporary kitchen.

This sandstone period property, built in 1902, is currently on the market at offers over £195,000.

The ideal property for a growing family, 54 Philpingstone Road is a bright, spacious and airy three bedroom home with a stunning kitchen extension and a wonderful south facing back garden.

The home also features a high quality contemporary kitchen with handle-less units and built-in appliances.

The living room.

Speaking about the Bo’ness property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is a generously proportioned and enviable family home, approach via the well-maintained and fully enclosed front garden, stone steps lead up to the front door.

“A tiled porch leads into the hallway, to your right there is a large reception or bedroom adorned by the high ceilings.

"Follow the flow through to the bright, light, and airy living room decorated in crisp white tones, with wood burning stove set against an exposed brick fireplace.

“Drawn to the views of the wonderful garden visible via the opening between the living room and the kitchen/diner, and without further ado, continue on directly into this wonderful space which makes for a perfect day-to-day family space.

The bathroom.

“Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary finish, brightly illuminated by skylights, this gorgeous newly installed kitchen comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as soft close handle-less units, high quality integrated appliances, fully tiled floor and walk-in pantry.

“When sleep beckons, bedroom bliss awaits on the upper floor of this property. Take the staircase up to the first floor, home to two double bedrooms and an up-to-date family bathroom which is stylish and contemporary in design.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, suntrap garden beckons.

"The fully surrounding timber fencing not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, there is also a vegetable garden for planting within it; as well as a large grass lawn ideal for child’s play.”

54 Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness.