Top marks for two bed Linlithgow apartment

The open living room and kitchen space at 12 The Beech Tree, Linlithgow.

The first floor apartment at 12 The Beech Tree, Linlithgow, is on the market at offers over £130,000, and received all 1’s in the survey report.

This property features lots of storage space throughout, including built-in wardrobes in both bedrooms, and provides wonderful views over the surrounding countryside.

Taking a virtual tour of the apartment, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: "Positioned on the preferred first floor, the well-presented accommodation consists of two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, an open plan kitchen/ living room and a bathroom.

12 The Beech Tree, Linlithgow.

"There is also a large storage cupboard off the hallway.

“The living room offers dual aspect views over the adjacent countryside, and the contemporary kitchen features an integrated electric oven, gas hob, washing machine and dishwasher.”

The property also features lots of storage space, a newly installed contemporary bathroom, two private parking spaces and is in move-in condition.

The spokesperson added: “The Beech Tree is an attractive semi-rural development near Linlithgow, and this beautifully presented first floor apartment offers contemporary living combined with stunning views across the adjacent countryside.

One of the bedrooms.

“The property has gas central heating, two private parking spaces, a private outdoor store, secure entry system and double glazing.

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only."

It is also worth noting that the apartment is in the Linlithgow Academy catchment area, has gas central heating and double glazing, as well as access to high speed internet.

To book an appointment to view The Beech Tree apartment, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282.