In-demand expert coming to Linlithgow for tasting event

Bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd has added a prestigious event to its December schedule which is sure to delight those who relish a dram.

The shop’s Sally Pattle revealed: “We have an exclusive whisky tasting with expert and author Dominic Roskrow – he’s only in Scotland for about 24 hours to promote his latest book, The World’s Best Whiskies.

“ So we’re pretty thrilled he’s coming out to Linlithgow!

“Our ickets are £20 which includes a guided whisky tasting + £8 discount off the book.

“The event is taking place on Wednesday 12th December at 7.00pm in the Linlithgow Canal Tea Rooms.

“Numbers are strictly limited, so people need to book fast!”