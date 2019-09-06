Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Spectators arrive as cars are on display in front of Kinneil House. Picture: Paul Cram.

In pictures: Bo’ness Revival and Hillclimb

Kinneil Estate was roaring to the tune of magnificent classic cars last weekend as the 2019 Bo’ness Revival and Hillclimb took place.

This year’s event celebrated 60 years since the double Formula 1 world champion Jim Clark competed in the town. On Sunday more than 500 cars of all ages took part in the Bo’ness Classic.

Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Cars on display at Kinneil House. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Cars on display at Kinneil House. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Start line. Blocks off. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Start line. Blocks off. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Vehicles await their turn behind the start line. Picture: Paul Cram.
Bo'ness Revival and Hill Climb. Vehicles await their turn behind the start line. Picture: Paul Cram.
