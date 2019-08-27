In pictures: Family fun at James Watt event on Kinneil Estate

Visitors could join a guided tour of Kinneil House, meet Watt in his workshop, explore the scavenger trail and take part in family-friendly games and activities. And the lovely sunny weather made it a great day out for all the family.
To mark the 200th anniversary of the death of James Watt, Kinneil Estate near Bo’ness held a ‘Watt a Day!’ event on Sunday.
