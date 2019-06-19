In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2019

Fine weather greeted the 2019 Linlithgow Marches which took place on Tuesday.

As ever, big crowds turned out to watch the event, which showcases the traditions and community spirit that thrives in the town. Our photographer was on hand to capture all the fun of the day, and watch a video of the events HERE

Linlithgow Marches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Linlithgow Marches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Linlithgow Marches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Linlithgow Marches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more