In pictures: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Capital

Hundreds of people turned out to greet Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle as they visited the Scottish capital today (February 13).

Despite the cold and wet weather, many people gathered well in advance to welcome the royal couple, who are due to marry in May.

A visit to Edinburgh Castle was first on the agenda, greeting the many well-wishers who had waited, and were there to witness the 1’o’clock gun.

After the castle visit, they travelled on to Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe which distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people across Scotland each year.

They finished their day at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where they took part in an event celebrating youth achievements marking Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, an initiative that aims to inspire Scotland through its young people.