In pictures: Wet Wet Wet - and that was just the crowd on day two of Party at the Palace!
It was highly appropriate that Wet Wet Wet were one of the big names on the bill of the second day of Party at the Palace on Sunday.
For festival goers had to endure monsoon conditions as the skies opened and rain fell non-stop. But that didn’t stop the big crowds enjoying performances from the likes of Fun Lovin Criminals, Deacon Blue and Falkirk’s own Primes, as well as the Wets.
Second day of Party at The Palace 2019 in Linlithgow on Sunday, August 11. Picture by Michael Gillen.