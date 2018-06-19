Innovation at Linlithgow station

The former waiting area at Linlithgow station has been upgraded to meet the needs of commuters and leisure travellers alike

Customers can now benefit from a refurbished area with padded benches, new flooring, and softer lighting, making the stations a more pleasant and relaxing place to catch a train.

The lounge at Linlithgow offers a place to relax or work in comfort, with a mix of sofas and padded chairs, as well as space to work. ScotRail Alliance Programmes & Transformation Director Ian McConnell said:“This refurbishment is a clear sign of what’s to come as we prepare to roll-out brand-new electric trains along the route – delivering faster journeys, more seats, and better services.”