International singing star celebrates Linlithgow’s French connection

Linlithgow Twinning Association’s is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the town twinning with Guyancourt next year and will be hosting its French friends over the Easter weekend, Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22, 2019

To start the celebrations the association is thrilled to present a concert starring the sensational Christine Bovill, of Edinburgh Fringe fame.

The award-winning Glasgow born chanteuse threads her own remarkable journey in song with the life and works of Edith Piaf.

No gimmicks. No pretence. Nothing but a voice, smoky and evocative, singing of life’s triumphs and tragedies. A powerful musical homage to France’s most endearing icon.

Christine Bovill’s Piaf has thrilled audiences in London, Berlin, Ireland and the Far East.

This outstanding performer will grace the stage at Linlithgow Academy on Saturday, October 13, from 7.30pm, with tickets costing £12.

This will be a BYOB event and doors will open from 7pm.

Tickets are available from Far from the Madding Crowd, 20 High Street, Linlithgow; and Fair Tradewinds, 131-133 High Street Linlithgow EH49 7EJ; or online at linlithgowfolk.yapsody.com/event/index/293441/christine-bovill-piaf

Guyancourt, Linlithgow’s French twin town, will also be in the news during September when the next, much anticipated, Ryder Cup match will take place between Europe and the USA. The 42nd Ryder Cup Matches will be held from September 28-30, at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south west of Paris. This course is used annually for the French Open Golf Championship and, like Gleneagles four years ago, has been chosen for this year’s match between some of the World’s best golfers.