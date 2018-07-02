Jobs up for grabs in South Queensferry

A recruitment event is being held for more than 70 new jobs in an upmarket new eaterie at Port Edgar Marina at South Queenferry.

he jobs are being served up at Scotts which aims to bring a new dining experience to the town, courtesy of Ayrshire-based group Buzzworks Holdings.

This is the company’s first venture into the East Coast and two Scotts premises already exist on the Clyde coast.

Managing director Kenny Blair (pictured) said: “We are looking for talented people to join us in providing world-class hospitality to our customers.

“We are committed to training and development at Buzzworks so this is a gr eat opportunity to start or grow their career with us.”

The recruitment events take place on Wednesday, July 4 and Wednesday July 11 from 4pm to 7pm and Saturday, July 14 from 12 noon to 4pm.

They are located at the Scout Hall at Unit 10 within the marina itself.