Keynote concert in Bo’ness will mark historic anniversary

Members of Bo’ness and Carriden Band have issued a special invitation to our readers to join them in a special anniversary concert.

For not only has the band has been making music for 160 years, it will stage its 30th annual concert at Bo’ness Town Hall next Friday (October 26) at 8pm.

Spokesperson Bill Braid said: “For supporters of this band and brass band fans in general, this is really a date to be entered into the calendar – it is a very important occasion.

“And it will be an excellent night of musical entertainment.

“It will feature guest conductor Charlie Farren, who led last year’s event, and he’s looking forward to it very much because he enjoyed last year’s concert very much.

“The band will present a varied programme to suit all tastes, with some new music, several soloists and some appropriate music to mark 100 years from the end of World War One.

“The band would like to convey their most grateful thanks to Mr Alan Steel of Allan Steel Asset Management, for his continued generosity in sponsoring the event which is greatly appreciated.

“They would also like to thank all the brass band fans who contribute time and money to ensure that the band to continue to entertain as they do.”

Tickets for the event cost £6 and are available from Lyons Hardware in South Street, Bo’ness, or from band members.

Alternatively, tickets can be booked by calling 01506 822474.