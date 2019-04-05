Knights, kings, castles... oh my!

Historic days await as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) launches its 2019 events programme, brimming with exciting activity for all ages and interests.

Throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians there will be no shortage of engaging events for the whole family this year, with the spectacular jousting tournament returning to Linlithgow Palace.

Dirleton Castle will host Seize the Day, where visitors will travel back in time to meet Robert the Bruce and his army, and Covenanters Besieged, set in 1650, where the differences between Royalists and Covenanters will become clear.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial & tourism at HES, said: “The start of the season is always an exciting time for us, as we get ready to welcome new and returning visitors to our sites across the country.

“At Historic Environment Scotland we are passionate about being able to provide experiences that allow locals and visitors to explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Embracing the vast history of the country, we’re able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways through our programme of events.

“Our 2019 schedule offers a great way to discover Scotland’s past, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our venues across Edinburgh, the Lothians and further afield.”

Visit www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place for more details.