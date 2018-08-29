Late night discount shopping returns to Linlithgow

Shoppers are being reminded that Linlithgow High Street stages a late night discounted shopping evening on Friday (August 31) from 5pm to 8pm.

The list of participating stores has been confirmed as follows:

A Wee Mindin’, Centrestage Dancewear, Crafted Merchant, Far From The Madding Crowd, Fair Tradewinds, Kapital Kilts, Lilypond Crafts & Gifts, The Line Gallery, Linlithgow Stoves and Gifts, Mid-C-Mod, The News and Card Shop Linlithgow, Norman Cummings, Oxfam, Purely Patchwork, Sebastian Kobelt, The Tranquil Room, QWorth Clothing

For the first time there will also be a free prize draw on offer with the chance to win a range of prizes including a bespoke book bundle from Far From The Madding Crowd, a voucher from Mid-C-Mod and a prize from Sebastian Kobelt.

The event has been organised by the shops themselves in a bid to show that local stores offer a viable alternative to goods bought online.

Meanwhile, the treasured small shops of Bo’ness, Linlithgow and South Queensferry are being prompted to enter a top competition for retailers.

Martyn Day MP is behind the bid to get the shopkeepers promoting their own entrepreneurial spirit, innovative ways of working and the positive means by which they have helped their community via this special awards scheme.

The Best Small Shops competition is free to enter and all competitors will be included in the Indie Retail Directory.

A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be shortlisted by a panel made up of established representatives from the independent retail industry.

And all those shortlisted will receive an invitation to a glittering Parliamentary reception down in London.

Mr Day said: “My constituency has a great entrepreneurial spirit.

“That’s why I’m encouraging all small shops in my constituency to enter the UK Best Small Shops Competition.”

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Sunday September 9 via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk.