Leading developers are keen to develop new homes in Bo’ness

Prominent Scottish developers have stated that they would be interested in submitting a planning application for more new homes in Bo’ness.

It has been confirmed that the developers in question are AWG and Mactaggart and Mickel Homes and the potential site is Crawfield Road.

A special ‘informal community event’ has been organised by the developers who say that public opinion on this matter is important to them.

This will take place today (Wednesday, December 5) at Tesco in Bo’ness from 2pm to 6pm.

A spokesperson for the developers said:“The site was previously identified in the draft Local Development Plan as suitable for residential use. It was regarded as ‘best for long-term growth of the town to address the housing requirements in the wider council area’.

“We are keen to build on our understanding of what the community and other key stakeholders would like to see on the site, alongside housing, should we decide to progress a planning application in future.

“We should stress that we are at very early stages in this process and that we have not yet decided whether we wish to progress a planning application.

“The community events will allow us the opportunity to discuss what could usefully be provided to support Bo’ness.”

Councillor David Aitchison said that he did not think it was appropriate to comment at this stage and Councillor Ann Ritchie was not available for comment.

However, Councillor Lynn Munro said that it might be best to keep an open mind about the plan, which she believes would be in the longer rather than shorter term.

The Conservative councillor said: “Currently there seems to be a desire by builders to concentrate on areas with close proximity to the motorway network or the railway network – like in Larbert or Brightons.

“So it is understandable that developers are moving eastwards, as there is still capacity in Bo’ness schools. There is pressure too in Linlithgow.

“There is currently a shortfall in the number of homes being built over recent years, particularly affordable housing. Some people may feel that many of the potential buyers would come from outwith the area, the recent Miller homes sales in Bo’ness show that 58 per cent of buyers were local.

“So clearly there are many shades of opinion to consider.”