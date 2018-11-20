Lego legends take creations to Blackness Castle

Visitors to Blackness Castle can now explore buildings from around the world in miniature as Lego exhibition Brick City prepares to open tomorrow (Wednesday November 21)

The exhibition is created by acclaimed Lego artist Warren Elsemore and his team of highly-talented designers

Lego struck a deal with Historic Environment Scotland for the Year of Young People to host the exhibition across their different properties .

Organisers have just staged the exhibition to rapt crowds in Dundee’s Verdant Works - and now it is the turn of Blackness Castle.

The Lego creations aim to showcase the higlights of some of the world’s most exciting cities like New York, Venice, Las Vegas and Copenhagen - in Lego’s native Denmark!

The buildings are both historical and modern and are sure to gain the wholehearted approval of Lego’s legion of fans in Scotland and beyond.

The ambitious and intricate mini-structures include the Trevi fountain, Forth Bridge and London’s St Pancras Station.

The Blackness leg of the tour will run until Sunday, March 24. Entry to the exhibition is included in the price of the ticket.