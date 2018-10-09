Lifeline South Queensferry charity wins cash to expand into Fife

Blood Bikes Scotland – based in South Queensferry – has become the latest big winner from Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect initiative.

The charity has been awarded funding of £15,000 to extend its service into Fife.

Scotmid launched the initiative last year to help support charities, community projects and good cause groups continue the valuable work they do in communities and this was the inaugural awards in the East Member Region.

Blood Bikes Scotland provides a professional, free and urgent courier service to Lothian and Borders hospitals and trusts. A small team of dedicated volunteers provide the service outside of normal office hours – delivering urgent medical supplies, blood samples, baby milk, medication or test samples to Accident and Emergency departments, wards and home addresses.

The funding of £15,000 will go towards purchasing a new motorbike, which will enable the charity to expand the service it provides into the Fife area.

Blood Bikes Scotland chairman John Baxter said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded £15,000 through Scotmid’s Community Connect initiative. Special thanks to all the Scotmid members, who voted for us – it will make a significant difference to what we do and the service we’re able to provide.

“The funding will now go towards purchasing a new bike and provide us with the opportunity to work with the Fife Health Board – expanding what we do into a wider area.”

Scotmid Co-operative president Harry Cairney said: “Congratulations to Blood Bikes Scotland and all the Community Connect award winners.

“This was a milestone event – the first-ever Community Connect awards in Scotmid’s East Region and the vote was extremely close, so thanks to all our members who helped to determine the outcome.

“Our core purpose is to serve our local communities and improve people’s everyday lives and Community Connect goes towards enabling us to achieve those goals.

“We very much look forward to seeing these projects come to life and working together to improve the quality of life for people in our local communities.”