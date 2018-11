Details have been confirmed for Linlithgow Advent Fayre 2018 which will kick off at 10am in Burgh Halls on Saturday, November 24.

Mrs Claus will attend at the venue which will host its famed craft fayre. There will also be the usual street fayre at The Cross and farmers’ market at the Vennel. Other highlights include the grand torchlight procession from the Low Port Centre at 5pm and the Christmas tree lights switch on at 6pm.

More details on this event will feature in an upcoming print edition.