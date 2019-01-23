Linlithgow and Dalmeny among destinations for new Flying Scotsman tour as date is named

Bo’ness’ National Railway Museum has announced that The Flying Scotsman will be steaming round the ‘Forth Circle’ to Fife and Stirling in tours organised by SRPS Railtours

Departure points will include Linlithgow and Dalmeny via the Forth Bridge and the date has been confirmed as Sunday, May 19. Tickets for the four hour ride are expected to go on sale in early March and are expected to cost from around £99 to £149.

The much-loved locomotive will celebrate its centenary in 2023 and is the oldest working train still operating on UK main lines.