Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP’s visa fight

MP Martyn Day is campaigning for the rights of students who were accused of cheating in English language exams in a quest to get a British visa.

And it is a crusade that is close to his heart after it emerged last week on the BBC that his fiancée was among those arrested – amidst claims that a proxy sat the exam for her.

Nidhin Chand, who is a former English tutor in her native India before completing a Masters Degree in the United Kingdom, vigorously denies that a proxy was involved.

She is allowed to remain in the UK because she has a spousal visa but is now fighting to clear her name.

And Mr Day is determined to help the 2,000 others like her, who strenuously deny that they cheated in the proficiency test.

This includes a number of his constituents, who have returned to their homeland. Mr Day believes that they simply ‘‘gave up” in the face of Government pressure.

And the Linlithgow and Falkirk SNP MP said that he had one very particular aim in mind for those who stayed.

He said: “I am working with the campaign group Migrant Voice and with cross-party colleagues in a Parliamentary group which is asking for all those accused to be allowed to sit a new secure English test.

“If they pass, they should be allowed to complete their studies and have their names cleared.

“This Government promises a global Britain that pursues deep connections with other nations. Falsely accusing and deporting people who came to learn and contribute contradicts that vision.”

The Home Office is expected to reach a decision within several months but said it could not comment on individual cases.

Shortly before we went to press Ms Chand herself got in touch.

She said: “I hope that the Home Secretary will take a decision soon. All the victims are living in limbo.

“For a better future it would be great if the home secretary put an end to this uncertainty by allowing them to prove their innocence through another test.”