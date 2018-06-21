Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Children’s Gala times confirmed

The Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Children’s Gala day will take place on Saturday June 23 and its trademark procession will start at 12 noon from the atmospheric setting of Linlithgow Bridge.

This will move from Main Street along Falkirk Road then High Street towards The Cross. From the The Cross, the procession continues along the Low Port and returns again to The Cross.

From The Cross, the procession continues towards Linlithgow Palace and The Peel at Linlithgow Loch

The ceremonies at The Peel start from approximately 1pm and are expected to finish before 2.30pm.

This will be followed by a packed programme of entertainment.

This year’s Queen Elect is is Emilie Cunningham from Springfield Primary School and the Chief Lady in Waiting is Mairi Cairns, Low Port Primary School.

Meanwhile this year’s Champion is Charlie Allan from Springfield Primary School And finally, the Crowner is Mrs Grace Bathgate.

The Gazette will be featuring a full photographic spread of this event for next week’s print edition -don’t miss it!