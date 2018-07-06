Linlithgow and South Queensferry appeal for uniforms

Parents and carers of school age children in South Queensferry and Linlithgow are being asked to hand in old uniforms to Barnardo’s.

Area Business manager Karen McIntyre said: “As exciting as the end of school year can be for our children it can mark the start of budgetry worry for some.

“What better way to lessen the burden - and keep other homes clutter free- than to donate uniforms from local schools to our stores!

“Our teams wil lbe delighted to find them new homes while funding work for our services.”

The South Queensferry drop-off point is at Unit 3, 55 the Loan and Unit 4 The Loan Centre.The Linlithgow branches are at the Regent Centre in Blakness Road and Unit 2b in Falkirk Road.