Linlithgow and South Queensferry will soon have new eateries

The former Livingston’s Restaurant in Linlithgow has been snapped up by a former employee who intends to re-open it on Wednesday, October 10.

The High Street premises has been taken over by Linsey Scott who will trade under the name Mason Belles.

Linsey who picked up the keys this week said: “I did my training there and it feels so surreal that this is going to be my restaurant so I hope I have many happy years there.

“This is everything I have worked for and dreamed about and my 22 years of hard work has paid off.

“We will be serving Scottish fresh seasonal local food. We also have our own Mason Belles coffee blend and will also be showcasing local wines, champagne, gin, craft beers and ciders.

“We will also be providing brunch, afternoon tea and can cater for private dining , baby showers and are also taking bookings for the festive season.”

Meanwhile South Queensferry will not have quite as long to wait for a new restaurant and bar.

Scotts at scenic Port Edgar will throw open its doors on Friday, September 28 after an invite-only launch event tomorrow (Saturday)

The new enterprise marks the first eastward -based venture for Clyde-Coast based Buzzworks holdings. It has provided more than 70 new jobs in the process.