Linlithgow artist shows her work in Germany

A Linlithgow artist who is now based in the United States is showing an exhibition of her work in Germany.

Artist Catriona Herd who is a former pupil of Linlithgow Academy has placed a selection of landscapes on display at the prestigious ALAS Atelier and Art Space in Frankfurt .

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art graduate who has lived in Brooklyn since 2003 said that this fresh development marks a first in her career.

Catriona said: “I’ve held exhibitions in in New York and Edinburgh and I’ve always wanted to show my work in mainland Europe - so I am excited about Frankfurt.

“It’s a new market and a chance to show my work to a different audience. I’ve been to Frankfurt a few times before and love the city with the river running through the middle - a nice open space.

“There’s a thriving art scene in Frankfurt and Berlin and it will be great to meet new people and make contacts and get new ideas sparking.

“I’ve always admired the German expressionist style of painting and have always beeen influenced by that and I think it shows in my work.

“These painters all had command of colour and that is what I am all about, hopefully .

“I have lots of dramatic skies and landscapes in this show and I hope it will be well received.,

Catriona has won painting scholarships in recent years to the Marchutz School of Fine Art in Aix-en Provence and the Anderson Ranch Arts Centre in Colorado.