Linlithgow bookshop wins big

Far From The Madding Crowd is one of just six British recipients of a publisher’s commemorative prize dished out on its 175th birthday.

Pan Macmillan has gifted the High Street premises with a £1,750 to once again run the West Lothian Schools Book Festival it created – and is the only Scottish winner.

The event is part of the Linlithgow Civic Festival and the cash will allow the bash to expand in the future while attracting top authors from across the United Kingdom.

The shop’s Sally Pattle said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the result which was announced at the Booksellers Association Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Sally said: “The West Lothian Schools Festival is something we are really proud to have created. It’s giving so many children the chance to attend a book festival on their doorstep.

“And it’s transformative in terms of access to authors and helping to nurture a lifelong love of reading and storytelling.

“While we have worked hard to create a network of support for the continuing success of the festival including organisations such as Scottish Book Trust, West Lothian Council and the Linlithgow Civic Festival Trust, being the recipients of the Macmillan 175 Award means we can broaden the scope of what we do in the future.

“It also ensures the festival’s sustainability for years to come. We can’t wait to get started on planning for next year and look forward to sharing the outcomes with everyone!”