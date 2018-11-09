Linlithgow choirs raise the roof at Royal Albert Hall

A pair of choirs from Linlithgow harnessed the power of song on an international scale when they appeared at the Royal Albert Hall.

Linlithgow Ladies Choir and Linlithgow Rugby Club Male Voice Choir joined forces with singers from across the UK and Europe last Saturday – at the legendary fundraising Gala Festival of Brass & Voices in aid of Cancer Research UK.

A truly international Festival Choir of more than 1,000 voices combined with the world renowned Cory Band from Wales and the Grimethorpe Colliery Band from Yorkshire performed a magnificent programme of music that thrilled a packed audience.

The previous five Festivals of Brass & Voices at The Royal Albert Hall generated over £500,000 in total and whilst impossible to predict the funds raised by last Saturday’s Festival, it’s thought that that if the average of £100,000 per Festival is achieved, it will be a brilliant contribution to the life saving research undertaken by Cancer Research UK.

Rugby Club Choir chairman Chris Thomas said: “Our core objectives have always been to raise funds for charity, enjoy our music, sing with passion and have lots of fun whilst doing so.

“To fulfil these goals at one of the world’s most famous venues alongside such accomplished artists was both a fantastic experience and a privilege.

“It made all the hard work in preparing for the festival very worthwhile”.

Samantha Moore, chair of the Ladies Choir, said:“This has left us with many fantastic memories.

“Being part of a massed choir in the Albert Hall together with the amazing brass bands produced some magical and highly emotional moments that will stay with us forever.

“I think all the performers can feel justly proud of their contribution and we hope that Linlithgow also feels proud that our town was able to provide tow choirs for such a prestigious event.”

Now back at home, the Ladies Choir and the Rugby Club Male Voice Choir will be practising for their next appearance together on the evening of Friday, December 7 – and again, it is for charity.

This will be a Christmas Concert at St Ninian’s Craigmailen Church raising funds for the Linlithgow Day Care Centre.