Linlithgow concert invitation

The Royal Burgh of Linlithgow’s official band is rehearsing for its annual spring concert – which it cordially invites our readers to attend.

Linlithgow Reed Band, which is also the principal music ensemble at the historic Linlithgow Marches, will be staging the event at Linlithgow Academy on Sunday, March 31, at 7pm.

Band secretary Karen Crook explained: “We have a fantastic programme and across all three bands, you can expect more than 100 players, ranging from age eight to 80-years-old!

“Highlights from our programme include selections from Les Miserables, Adele, Star Wars ‘The Last Jedi’ and a couple of new marches.”

Tickets, priced £6, are available from Far From The Madding Crowd, The Thread Counter or at the door. Primary school age children and younger will be admitted free.