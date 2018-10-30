Linlithgow fireworks will have bigger bang

A crowd of 2500 people is expected at Mains Park for Linlithgow’s annual fireworks display on Saturday which kicks off at 7.30pm.

The 25 minute display has been organised by Linlithgow Rugby Club whose volunteers work with Queensferry based professional display providers 21CC.

Their staff are now certified to fire the more spectacular fireworks in the display - with a strong emphasis on safety throughout.

Rugby Club President Ken Richardson said: “We continue to hold our prices down making this a very affordable family event. Save money by buying your ticket in advance. Tickets bought in advance cost £10 per family of up to five or £4 per individual. Tickets on the night at the gate are £15 for a family and £5 for an individual, and are now on sale at the Lithgae Brig (former Spar at Linlithgow Bridge), The News Shop, Far from the Madding Crowd, Norman Cummings, Alexanders, The Braehead Shop, The Dolphin Snack Bar and the Rugby Club.

There will be the usual array of ‘glow in the dark’ goodies for children, hot and cold drinks, soup, burgers and hot dogs available, as well as a special attraction on the night.

Linlithgow Rugby Club has now been running the event for the past 25 years and preparations are well in hand. As a community club, we are proud once again to be staging this family event, one of the biggest events of the year in Linlithgow outwith the Marches” said Ken Richardson.