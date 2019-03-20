Linlithgow fundraiser for marquee

A fundraiser will be held on Friday (March 22) to cover costs of the giant marquee which acts as a venue for the burgh’s Civic Week Festival.

This will take the form of a family friendly race night and will be held in Linlithgow Rugby Club at 7.30pm. Entry to the event is free.

The festival itself is held in the grounds of the same venue within the rectangular structure.

Its highlights include the Linlithgow Marches which takes place this year on Tuesday June 18.

The finale, as always, is Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Children’s Gala Day .

This will take place on Saturday, June 22 - and more details on these events will feature in an upcoming edition.