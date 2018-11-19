Linlithgow gearing up for top musical performance

A great new musical, which has premiered in Scotland this year, is being staged tonight (Friday) in Linlithgow with a well-know local face.

Readers are reminded that ‘Invisible’ will play at Linlithgow Bowling Club with proceeds to brain injury charities.

And it’s emerged that one of the star performers is Guido Corvi of the long-established Corvi and Cabrelli families from the town.

Guido, who has featured on BBC television and radio shows because of his remarkable recovery from a motor cycle crash, tells his amazing story in this unique show which has secured a local slot.

‘Invisible’, which features the songs of former professional singer-songwriter Robin Lucas, has played to great acclaim in Irvine, Paisley and Largs this year.

A truly inspiring show it tells the story of the real-life Sunshine Club for those who have battled back from brain and head injuries

Scriptwriter and director Drew Cochrane and experienced actors and singers Patricia Nicol, George Whitestone and Gordon McMurray have worked alongside the Sunshine Club to present the show.

And Scottish Head Injuries Music Support group will benefit from the local performance which starts at 7.30pm

Tickets, including buffet,are £7 and can be purchased from the Far From The Madding Crowd or at the door.