Linlithgow in perfect harmony with Australia

A choir who have delighted audiences at Sydney Opera House will sing in Linlithgow as part of a UK tour that will end at the Royal Albert Hall.

Linlithgow Rugby Club Male Voice Choir is joining forces with the mightly Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir for one night only at St Michael’s Parish Church on Saturday, September 22.

This will mark the first night of the visiting choir’s tour of the United Kingdom and joining them will be award winning guest soprano Ayse Göknur Shanal.

The event will be compered by Bruce Jamieson and proceeds from the evening will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland.

Tickets are £10 or £5 for primary school aged children with an adult.

They can be obtained from Far from the Madding Crowd on Linlithgow High Street

For a full feature on this special event, don’t miss Friday’s print edition.