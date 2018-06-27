Linlithgow jousting extravaganza update

Noble knights will battle it out at Linlithgow Palace this weekend as spectacular jousting returns to this historic spot.

Visitors who travel from all across Scotland to attend will hear the thunder of hooves and the clashing of lances as the jousting tournaments kick off at 1.30pm and 3.15pm in the main arena each day.

There will be opportunities to get hands on with history as visitors are invited to explore the living history camps and meet medieval soldiers, take part in craft activities and period games, and watch archery demonstrations. Kids can also try their hand at junior jousting on a hobby horse.

Musicians and jesters will be entertaining families throughout the day and there will be a falconry flying display. Visitors can also visit the horses in their stables.

New for this year is the ‘UStar’ selfie booth, where visitors can get their photo taken in front of green screen technology to create their own jousting selfie.

Gillian Urquhart, events manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “This is one of our most popular events and we’re excited to see what the knights bring to the arena this year.

“We’re urging visitors to arrive as early as possible to enjoy the family-friendly activities before cheering on their favourite knight.

The full programme runs from 12.30am – 4.30pm on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, with the main jousts taking place at 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

The site itself will be open from 9.30am onwards.