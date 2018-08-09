Linlithgow man sought by friend from Japan

The Gazette has been contacted by a man from Japan, who is trying to trace a Linlithgow pen friend he has written to for most of his life.

Hiromi Oguchi got in touch from Tokyo about David McCay, who he has not heard from since last March.

Mr Oguchi was aware that Mr McCay (65) was very ill and had been in hospital in London after being diagnosed with cancer. He is appealing for information.

He said: “ He is one of my best friends and encourages me in every way in his letters. He used to live at 60 Kettilstoun Mains but I think he left there.”

Mr Oguchi would like anyone who could help to get in touch with him via oguchih@me.com or via 3-5-16 Shirasagi, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 165-0035 Japan.