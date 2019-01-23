Linlithgow piper is finalist in BBC competition at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections

A Linlithgow man is among six of Scotland’s finest young musicians who will compete in a high prestige BBC competition in Glasgow.

Piper Ross Miller (23) will battle it out in the grand final of BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year, from the City Halls in Candleriggs on Sunday, January 27.

The concert, which will form a live BBC Radio Scotland broadcast from 5.05pm to 8pm, will draw a truly global audience in Glasgow alone as it forms part of Celtic Connections .

It will be presented by Bruce MacGregor.

And for major international audience reach it will also be filmed and posted on the BBC Radio Scotland website.

Ross, who is known as ‘The Lithgae Piper’, was the lead piper at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games medal ceremonies.

The former Linlithgow Academy pupil graduated in July 2017 from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a first-class-honours degree in Traditional Music. He plays in the world champion Inveraray and District Pipe Band and is a highly successful solo piper who has performed as far away as New Zealand.

Ross who is now based in Glasgow has in fact just returned from the United States.

He said: “It was for a piping festival called Winter Storm in Kansas City where I was delighted to win the Silver Medal competition for Piobaireachd.

And how is he feeling about Sunday night?

Ross said: “I’m really looking forward to performing. I’ll be playing some of my own tunes as well as a mixture of contemporary and traditional music. It’ll be great to hear what the other finalists will be playing and overall it should be a great experience.”