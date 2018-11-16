Linlithgow pub back on board with more awards

Platform 3 pub in Linlithgow has demonstrated for the second time in five years how much it punches above its weight.

The “wee pub next to the station” has again won two of the main awards at the prestigious annual competition run by the Scottish Licensed Trades News

It won the Scottish Independent Pub of the Year title - in 2013 it was Scottish Community Pub of the Year- and has again won the Scottish Bartender of the Year award. Platform 3 manager Becky Smith has emulated Iain Hewitt, now a director of the company owned by Ian and Anne Gibson, which also has pubs in Uphall and Corstorphine.

Anne said: “It is such a great achievement to win two of these prestigious awards. This is due to Becky, our fabulous manager and the team, and to our amazing customers. Without them there would be nothing to celebrate.”

Ian Gibson said that Platform 3 raised in excess of £10.000 a year in a variety of ways, including the annual duck race, quizzes, tastings and sponsorship.“We’ve given much appreciated support to national and local charities like the Linlithgow Reed Band, the Children’s Gala Committee, and the Deacons Court,.

Ian added: “The awards come at a particularly appropriate time - the 2019 edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is our 20th consecutive appearance.

“A significant part of the SLTA award of Independent Pub of the Year was based on the quality of the products we serve.”