Linlithgow’s link up with Australia raises lifeline sum

When an Australian choir paired up with counterparts in Linlithgow as their first stop on a UK tour, it paid off big time.

Because when Linlithgow RFC Choir joined forces with the Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir at an unforgettable September weekend concert, a full house and a standing ovation was only the start of it.

Because together in the atmospheric historical surroundings of St Michael’s Parish Church, the choirs raised the whopping sum of £3,078 for Alzheimer Scotland!

Delighted Linlithgow RFC Choir chairman Chris Thomas said: “We enjoyed a wonderful evening of music and the concert was extremely well supported by the people of Linlithgow.

“Raising such a meaningful amount for Alzheimer Scotland is the perfect ending to a very memorable event.

“The whole occasion was something that all the performers – and the audience will remember for a very long time.

“I must also say that the Australians were delighted with the outstanding welcome they received and were very impressed by the town of Linlithgow itself.

“They left with tremendous memories of Linlithgow, the concert and its people.”

Neil Kinsey, president of the Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir, added: “ Scotland was the choice for the start of our UK tour and we couldn’t have asked for a better welcome, venue and concert than we enjoyed in Linlithgow.

“As well as many great memories of our visit, we are also delighted to have contributed towards such a wonderful outcome for Alzheimer Scotland.”

The charity’s community fundraiser Sally Davidson said: “The fantastic £3,078 raised from the concert will stay in West Lothian supporting those with Alzheimer’s and their families – each one facing a different and very personal journey.

“It costs £15,000 a day to deliver our services in Scotland so every penny is much appreciated. Alzheimer Scotland makes sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Meanwhile, the Linlithgow choir members will succeed in bringing their distinctive sound much further afield just as their new found friends in Australia were so determined to do on their tour.

For they will sing for the second time at the Festival of Brass and Voices at the Royal Albert Hall to raise cash for Cancer Research in November.

And their travels won’t end there either.

For the choir will also be touring in France and Italy within the next two years.