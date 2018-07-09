Linlithgow, South Queensferry and Bo’ness sufferers sought

Readers who have hearing problems as a result of working in a noisy environment are being asked to contact a Scottish charity.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland wants to hear from anyone , who worked in noisy environments when hearing protection was not legally required - and is suffering from Tinnitus as a result.

Persistent severe forms of this condition can significantly impact on people’s sleep and concentration.It can also be a trigger for mental health problems.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Teri Devine said: “Linlithgow, Bo’ness and South Queensferry residents who worked in factories, construction sites or served in the armed services – at times when hearing protection was not legally required – may now have tinnitus.

“We urge people with tinnitus to share their experiences about what steps they have taken to get information or support to minimise the impact of the condition.

“It can be be annoying if it’s mild and intermittent or very frustrating and distressing in more severe cases.”

The charity is asking sufferers to share details about where they have gone for help at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ScotlandTinnitusSurvey

Paper copies of the survey can be requested by emailing scotland@hearingloss.org.uk Alternatively call 07388 227407 for more details.