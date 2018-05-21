Linlithgow watering hole goes for the triple

The continuing generosity to local good causes by patrons of Linlithgow’s Platform 3 has been praised by mine host at the popular hostelry, Ian Gibson.

For the third time in a year cheques for £600 have been handed over to Linlithgow gala day, Linlithgow Reed Band and the Stephen Gallacher Golf Foundation.

Mr Gibson said that the latest donations had come from a couple of the pub’s monthly charity quizzes, a Christmas draw and the weekly National Lottery bonus ball competition.

“We take great pride in having raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years,’’ said Mr Gibson. Picture shows (L to R) Ian Gibson, Marion Fleming of Linlithgow gala day, Stephen Gallacher, Lex McDowell of Linlithgow Reed Band and Alan Mitchell of Linlithgow Malt Whisky Club at whose gathering the cheques were handed over.